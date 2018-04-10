$26.21 Million in Sales Expected for Iteris Inc (ITI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) to report sales of $26.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.11 million and the highest is $26.32 million. Iteris posted sales of $25.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year sales of $26.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.57 million to $104.77 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $109.86 million per share, with estimates ranging from $109.24 million to $110.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Iteris had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $26.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.28 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. B. Riley set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Iteris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Iteris in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of Iteris (NASDAQ ITI) traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.46. 27,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,651. Iteris has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $8.17.

In other news, insider Thomas N. Blair sold 18,750 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $113,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Neil S. Subin sold 113,523 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $689,084.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,414 shares of company stock worth $1,550,045 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Iteris in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Iteris in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Iteris by 1,730.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 17,308 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Iteris in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Iteris in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. 33.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/26-21-million-in-sales-expected-for-iteris-inc-iti-this-quarter-updated-updated.html.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc is a provider of information solutions for both the traffic management and global agribusiness markets. The Company operates through three segments: Roadway Sensors, Transportation Systems and Performance Analytics. The Roadway Sensors segment provides various vehicle detection and information systems and products for traffic intersection control, incident detection and roadway traffic data collection applications.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iteris (ITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.