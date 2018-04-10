2GIVE (CRYPTO:2GIVE) Market Cap Hits $2.59 Million

2GIVE (CURRENCY:2GIVE) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 2:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. 2GIVE has a market cap of $2.59 million and $10,626.00 worth of 2GIVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 2GIVE has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One 2GIVE coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00694447 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006580 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000628 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000055 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00100123 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00030155 BTC.

2GIVE Coin Profile

2GIVE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2016. 2GIVE’s total supply is 519,365,621 coins. The Reddit community for 2GIVE is /r/2GIVE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 2GIVE’s official Twitter account is @2GiveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 2GIVE’s official website is 2give.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “2GIVE is a charity and altruism driven project designed to recieve and make donations, tips and transactions. 2GIVE is a PoW/PoS hybrid, which means users can earn 5% interest on their holdings or mine with computational power and earn transaction fees as a reward. 2GIVE can also be used to produce GiftcCards within the wallet. “

2GIVE Coin Trading

2GIVE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Bittrex. It is not currently possible to purchase 2GIVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 2GIVE must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 2GIVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

