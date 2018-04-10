$32.12 Million in Sales Expected for A.S.V., Inc. (ASV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect A.S.V., Inc. (NASDAQ:ASV) to report sales of $32.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for A.S.V.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.80 million and the lowest is $30.80 million. A.S.V. reported sales of $28.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 28th.

On average, analysts expect that A.S.V. will report full year sales of $32.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $140.98 million to $143.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $152.58 million per share, with estimates ranging from $149.10 million to $155.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover A.S.V..

A.S.V. (NASDAQ:ASV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $30.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.36 million. A.S.V. had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 1.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded A.S.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd.

In other A.S.V. news, major shareholder Manitex International, Inc. sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in A.S.V. stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of A.S.V., Inc. (NASDAQ:ASV) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.54% of A.S.V. worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASV stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $7.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,152. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $68.71 and a PE ratio of 30.73. A.S.V. has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “$32.12 Million in Sales Expected for A.S.V., Inc. (ASV) This Quarter” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/32-12-million-in-sales-expected-for-a-s-v-inc-asv-this-quarter.html.

A.S.V. Company Profile

ASV Holdings, Inc (ASV) is engaged in designing and manufacturing a range of compact track loader (CTL) and skid steer loader (SSL) equipment for construction, agricultural and forestry industries. The Company manufactures Posi-Track, rubber-tracked CTLs with multi-level suspension. CTLs are compact tracked vehicles with lift arms that functions in wet, muddy, snowy or harsh conditions and where there are slopes and grades, such as in a construction, agriculture or forestry environment.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A.S.V. (ASV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for A.S.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.S.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.