32,248 Shares in AT&T (T) Acquired by Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,248 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000. AT&T comprises about 1.2% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. New Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 144.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 4,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 5th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Sunday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.83 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.43.

T opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218,732.58, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. AT&T has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $40.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $41.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.21 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. research analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Donovan bought 27,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.68 per share, with a total value of $998,932.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,477.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

