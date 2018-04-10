Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 331,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,166,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 96,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 265,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,541,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 108,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,443,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,069. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $47.18 and a one year high of $58.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 27th were issued a $0.1563 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 26th.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

