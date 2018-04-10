Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.11% of First Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. Seidman Lawrence B purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $12,797,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Bancorp by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,876,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,244,000 after buying an additional 264,581 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in First Bancorp by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 619,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,301,000 after buying an additional 144,201 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $3,021,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,294,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,537,000 after buying an additional 59,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FBNC shares. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

FBNC traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $35.87. 55,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,961. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $1,055.90, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $63.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.12 million. analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $83,362.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,289.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

