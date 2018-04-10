OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $263,000 in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYMI stock traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $66.88. The company had a trading volume of 69,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,592. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $72.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 26th.

