King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $22,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 16,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Horan Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hilliard Lyons upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.06 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.22.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jr. Little sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.85, for a total transaction of $742,051.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ippocratis Vrohidis sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total transaction of $56,178.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,806 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,628. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,877,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $126,394.88, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $188.62 and a fifty-two week high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 48.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.32%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

