Iguana Healthcare Management LLC Purchases Shares of 40,000 Mylan (MYL)

Iguana Healthcare Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mylan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mylan in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mylan in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mylan during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert J. Coury sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $2,170,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Campbell sold 7,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $309,390.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,546.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,287 shares of company stock worth $11,034,960. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MYL traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.52. 5,769,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,232,789. The stock has a market cap of $20,344.17, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34. Mylan has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. Mylan had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Mylan will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

MYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Mylan in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Mylan in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo set a $43.00 price target on shares of Mylan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.02.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V. is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company develops, licenses, manufactures, markets and distributes generic and branded generic products for resale by others; specialty pharmaceuticals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). It operates through two segments: Generics and Specialty.

