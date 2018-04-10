Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $2.19 Million in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Loews by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Loews by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Loews by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Loews by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in Loews by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 11,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,628,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16,237.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.70. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $53.59.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Loews Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.74%.

In other news, insider Kenneth I. Siegel sold 6,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $313,535.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $370,578.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,990,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,055,945.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,316 shares of company stock valued at $697,655 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on L shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Desjardins cut Loews to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in commercial property and casualty insurance; operation of offshore oil and gas drilling rigs; transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. The Company has five segments consisted of its four individual operating subsidiaries, CNA Financial Corporation (CNA), Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc (Diamond Offshore), Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (Boardwalk Pipeline) and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation (Loews Hotels), and the Corporate segment.

