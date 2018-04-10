4,396 Shares in CBTX, Inc (CBTX) Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CBTX, Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBTX. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of CBTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CBTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $890,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. 12.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBTX opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CBTX, Inc has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $30.87. The company has a market cap of $744.59 and a PE ratio of 20.96.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.31 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that CBTX, Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.39%.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc is a bank holding company for Community Bank of Texas, N.A., offering commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals in Houston, Beaumont and surrounding communities in southeast Texas. The Bank operates 18 branches located in the Houston market and its Beaumont market presence includes 15 branches.

