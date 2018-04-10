Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Takes $2.15 Million Position in Validus Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:VR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Validus Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:VR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 45,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Validus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Validus by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,513,000 after buying an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Validus in the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Validus by 777.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 188,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 167,019 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Validus by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Validus by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 347,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,282,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VR shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “strong sell” rating on shares of Validus in a report on Saturday, January 6th. JMP Securities cut shares of Validus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Validus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Buckingham Research cut shares of Validus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Validus in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

In related news, President Kean Driscoll sold 6,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.53, for a total transaction of $464,268.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E.A. Carpenter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $677,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,463. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VR remained flat at $$67.47 during trading on Monday. 505,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,352.10, a PE ratio of -63.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. Validus Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $67.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Validus (NYSE:VR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($1.00). Validus had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $346.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Validus Holdings, Ltd. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Validus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -142.06%.

Validus Profile

Validus Holdings, Ltd. provides reinsurance coverage, insurance coverage, and insurance linked securities management services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Asset Management. The Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance products on a catastrophe excess of loss, per risk excess of loss and proportional basis; and aerospace and aviation, agriculture, composite, marine, technical lines, terrorism, trade credit, workers' compensation, and other specialty lines, as well as casualty and financial lines.

