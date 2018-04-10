Sawyer & Company Inc Acquires New Position in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,838,000. Apple accounts for about 5.1% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Apple by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,932 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in Apple by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 21,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 32,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in Apple by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 22,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,880 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel J. Riccio sold 17,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.12, for a total value of $2,938,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,194,221.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 69,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $11,564,692.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays set a $174.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Vetr cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.49 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.52.

Apple stock opened at $170.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $854,362.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $140.06 and a fifty-two week high of $183.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $88.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Apple will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

