MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Takes $4.86 Million Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 47,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Primerica as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Primerica by 481.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 161,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,360,000 after purchasing an additional 133,404 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 189,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,290,000 after acquiring an additional 117,616 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at $5,972,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at $5,726,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at $5,712,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Primerica stock opened at $96.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4,251.70, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $108.05.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Primerica had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $442.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $225.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRI shares. ValuEngine raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo set a $102.00 price target on Primerica and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Primerica to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Primerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $201,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,315.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $296,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,225,583.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,883 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica Inc (Primerica) is a distributor of financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The Company operates through three segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits on its in-force book of term life insurance policies, net of reinsurance, which are underwritten by its life insurance company subsidiaries.

