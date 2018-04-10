47,879 Shares in First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) Purchased by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,178,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,416,000 after purchasing an additional 214,263 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,075,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,290,000 after purchasing an additional 192,379 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,739,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,765,000 after purchasing an additional 171,119 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,690,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,492 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,593,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,275,000 after purchasing an additional 81,605 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other First Midwest Bancorp news, Director Robert P. Omeara sold 25,300 shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $657,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Scudder sold 5,000 shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $130,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,382 shares of company stock worth $2,388,662 in the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Raymond James Financial raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. UBS raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. First Midwest Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2,503.08, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $154.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.84 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 14.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. This is an increase from First Midwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.59%.

WARNING: “47,879 Shares in First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) Purchased by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/47879-shares-in-first-midwest-bancorp-fmbi-purchased-by-metlife-investment-advisors-llc.html.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and auto loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.