Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 481,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,484,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 523.5% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vetr cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $51.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,029,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,548,236. The company has a market cap of $99,391.66, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $51.56 and a 52 week high of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.16%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in the various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

