$5.05 Million in Sales Expected for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (SRNE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) to post sales of $5.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $7.60 million. Sorrento Therapeutics reported sales of $4.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $5.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.80 million to $31.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $48.01 million per share, with estimates ranging from $38.22 million to $57.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sorrento Therapeutics.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRNE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sorrento Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

In related news, major shareholder Abg Management Ltd sold 310,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George K. Ng acquired 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $895,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,906,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,966,461.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,215,009 shares of company stock worth $9,185,885. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,256,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 703,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 300,518 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 139.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 44,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRNE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,964,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777,204. The company has a market cap of $518.86, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.44. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, acquisition, development and commercialization of drug therapeutics. Its primary therapeutic focus is oncology, including the treatment of chronic cancer pain. It is also developing therapeutic products for other indications, including immunology and infectious diseases.

