HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Millie Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the third quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nord/LB restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $62.00 price target on Fresenius Medical Care and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Fresenius Medical Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

NYSE FMS traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.24. 166,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,630. Fresenius Medical Care has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $57.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $30,914.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.62.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. equities analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the U.S.

