PVG Asset Management Corp Invests $3.09 Million in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Stock

PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 546,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,000. Apollo Investment comprises 1.4% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. PVG Asset Management Corp owned about 0.25% of Apollo Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 8,978 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 526,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 46,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.84% of the company’s stock.

AINV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Thursday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Apollo Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Apollo Investment stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.44. 853,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,447. The company has a market capitalization of $1,160.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Apollo Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $6.82.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $64.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.94 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 28.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 26th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in various forms of debt investments, including secured and unsecured debt, loan investments and/or equity in private middle-market companies.

