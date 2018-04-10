550,034 Shares in Tyson Foods (TSN) Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 550,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,591,000. Tyson Foods accounts for 0.6% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Tyson Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Piper Jaffray began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.52.

In related news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $589,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $1,149,593.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $70.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,606,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $25,800.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.19. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $57.20 and a fifty-two week high of $84.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. research analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “550,034 Shares in Tyson Foods (TSN) Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/550034-shares-in-tyson-foods-inc-tsn-purchased-by-gotham-asset-management-llc-updated-updated-updated.html.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.