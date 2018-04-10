AMP Capital Investors Ltd Buys New Position in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 57,400 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,957 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Clarkson Capital cut shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Cowen set a $18.00 price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Jaffray reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.92 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.96.

Shares of NYSE:DO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market cap of $2,166.83, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.20. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $20.41.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $346.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.98 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 2.96%. Diamond Offshore Drilling’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. research analysts predict that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had a fleet of 24 offshore drilling rigs. As of December 31, 2016, its fleet consisted of four drillships, 19 semisubmersible rigs and one jack-up rig. Its fleet enables it to offer a range of services, primarily in the floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater and mid-water.

