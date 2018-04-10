58.com (WUBA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WUBA. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of 58.com from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of 58.com to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of 58.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of 58.com by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of 58.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 130,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of 58.com by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Invictus RG grew its stake in shares of 58.com by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Invictus RG now owns 3,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of 58.com by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 58.com stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $11,276.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32 and a beta of 2.02. 58.com has a 52 week low of $34.84 and a 52 week high of $87.65.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The information services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $423.11 million during the quarter. 58.com had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 12.84%. equities analysts anticipate that 58.com will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

About 58.com

58.com Inc operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local merchants and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in China. It primarily operates online multi-content category-classified advertising platforms under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform.

