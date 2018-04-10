58,744 Shares in Eclipse Resources (ECR) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eclipse Resources (NYSE:ECR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 58,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Eclipse Resources by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 12,099 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Eclipse Resources by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,304 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 24,754 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Eclipse Resources by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,920 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 32,583 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Eclipse Resources by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,808 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 40,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Eclipse Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eclipse Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. KeyCorp set a $3.00 price target on Eclipse Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Eclipse Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank set a $4.00 price target on Eclipse Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Eclipse Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.23.

In other news, COO Oleg E. Tolmachev sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 594,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,362.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Viii acquired 37,823,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $92,289,574.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ECR opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Eclipse Resources has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $389.28, a P/E ratio of -32.75 and a beta of 2.83.

Eclipse Resources (NYSE:ECR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Eclipse Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $104.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Eclipse Resources will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Eclipse Resources Company Profile

Eclipse Resources Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company holds interests in the Utica Shale and Marcellus Shale areas. As of December 31, 2017, it had an acreage position approximately covering an area of 203,000 net acres in Eastern Ohio.

