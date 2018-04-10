MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Invests $4.65 Million in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Stock

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 62,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Kilroy Realty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRC. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth $235,000. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 66.7% during the third quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase lowered Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.30.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $69.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,860.14, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67. Kilroy Realty Corp has a one year low of $62.91 and a one year high of $77.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $177.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.64 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through the office properties segment. It operates in office and mixed-use submarkets along the West Coast. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

