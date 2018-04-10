Jefferies Group LLC Invests $802,000 in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (LQD)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (NYSEARCA:LQD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 799,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 1,545,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,324,000 after purchasing an additional 171,814 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,431,000. Finally, Hutchens Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Hutchens Investment Management Inc now owns 10,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LQD stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,188,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,134,834. iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd has a 52-week low of $115.52 and a 52-week high of $121.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were paid a $0.3369 dividend. This is an increase from iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 2nd.

About iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

