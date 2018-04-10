$686.60 Million in Sales Expected for Kemper Corp (KMPR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) to post $686.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kemper’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $694.20 million and the lowest is $679.00 million. Kemper reported sales of $651.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year sales of $686.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.89 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $697.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.15 million. Kemper had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.44%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. William Blair upgraded Kemper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

KMPR stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.80. 244,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,637. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2,866.50, a P/E ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.08. Kemper has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $71.52.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation (Kemper) is a diversified insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides automobile, homeowners, life, health and other insurance products to individuals and businesses. The Company operates through two segments: Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

