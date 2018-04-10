$7.75 Million in Sales Expected for Cardiome Pharma Co. (CRME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cardiome Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:CRME) (TSE:COM) will report sales of $7.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cardiome Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.40 million and the lowest is $7.10 million. Cardiome Pharma reported sales of $5.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiome Pharma will report full-year sales of $7.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.70 million to $37.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $43.50 million per share, with estimates ranging from $34.40 million to $51.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cardiome Pharma.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRME. Canaccord Genuity set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cardiome Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cardiome Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Mackie upgraded shares of Cardiome Pharma to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardiome Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRME. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cardiome Pharma by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,866,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,236 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its stake in Cardiome Pharma by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,875,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cardiome Pharma by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 486,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 75,200 shares in the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRME stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $2.10. 207,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,180. Cardiome Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.52. The firm has a market cap of $66.16, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.65.

About Cardiome Pharma

Cardiome Pharma Corp. (Cardiome) is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular therapies for heart disease. The Company’s segments are Europe and Rest of World. Cardiome has two marketed, in-hospital, cardiology products, which include BRINAVESS (vernakalant IV), approved in Europe and other territories for the conversion of onset atrial fibrillation (AF) to sinus rhythm in adults, and AGGRASTAT (tirofiban hydrochloride (HCl)), indicated for use in patients with acute coronary syndrome.

