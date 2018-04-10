7,121 Shares in Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RVNC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 4.9% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,378,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 20,970 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 34,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 14,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Revance Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, CEO L Daniel Browne sold 27,283 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $857,504.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,123,867.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lauren P. Silvernail sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $105,846.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,371 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,245.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,366 shares of company stock worth $3,182,947 over the last 90 days. 5.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RVNC stock opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.15). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.40% and a negative net margin of 46,025.57%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revance Therapeutics Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis.

