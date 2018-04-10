$72.38 Million in Sales Expected for National Health Investors Inc (NHI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) will report $72.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.46 million and the lowest is $72.31 million. National Health Investors posted sales of $66.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $72.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $295.85 million to $298.47 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $319.99 million per share, with estimates ranging from $315.20 million to $324.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $71.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.36 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 57.19% and a return on equity of 12.20%.

NHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens set a $79.00 price target on National Health Investors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 price target on National Health Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

In other National Health Investors news, VP John L. Spaid bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.95 per share, for a total transaction of $32,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 971 shares in the company, valued at $63,066.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.47 per share, for a total transaction of $130,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,580 shares in the company, valued at $692,672.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,812 shares of company stock worth $183,910. 5.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NHI stock traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $67.16. The company had a trading volume of 130,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,202. The stock has a market cap of $2,794.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 13.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $62.71 and a twelve month high of $81.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.05%.

WARNING: “$72.38 Million in Sales Expected for National Health Investors Inc (NHI) This Quarter” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/72-38-million-in-sales-expected-for-national-health-investors-inc-nhi-this-quarter-updated.html.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. The Company is engaged in the business of owning and financing healthcare properties.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.