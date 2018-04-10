7,511 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (FB) Purchased by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,511 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000. Facebook makes up 1.1% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 550.6% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 566 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 7,730.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Morgan Stanley set a $215.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush set a $260.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, January 8th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Facebook to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.45.

In other Facebook news, VP David B. Fischer sold 5,587 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $1,048,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 220,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.39, for a total value of $39,025,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,772,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,169,241. Corporate insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $157.93 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.81 and a 52-week high of $195.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $456,666.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.24. Facebook had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 39.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

