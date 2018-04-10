Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Invests $579,000 in InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stock

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,606 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in InterDigital by 6.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 985,849 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,708,000 after buying an additional 62,291 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 494,693 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,671,000 after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth about $25,689,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,252,000 after acquiring an additional 12,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 10.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 172,710 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 16,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IDCC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Dougherty & Co raised shares of InterDigital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of InterDigital from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. InterDigital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $76.00 on Tuesday. InterDigital has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2,610.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.92.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.42 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 32.70% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that InterDigital will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 20th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

