MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,904,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.2% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.1% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTD opened at $560.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,144.05, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.20. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $472.44 and a twelve month high of $697.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $778.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.26 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 94.54% and a net margin of 13.80%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.28 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Waldemar Rauch sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.18, for a total transaction of $2,763,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,955,204.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William P. Donnelly sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.35, for a total value of $3,674,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,497,059 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTD. Goldman Sachs cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $675.00 to $630.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $685.00 to $692.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $649.30.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/7915-shares-in-mettler-toledo-international-inc-mtd-acquired-by-metlife-investment-advisors-llc-updated-updated-updated.html.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The Company operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations and Other. The Company manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics and food retailing applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.