Analysts predict that Top Image Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:TISA) will post $8.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Top Image Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.60 million and the lowest is $7.89 million. Top Image Systems posted sales of $7.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Top Image Systems will report full-year sales of $8.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.68 million to $30.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $35.10 million per share, with estimates ranging from $34.49 million to $35.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Top Image Systems.

Several analysts have weighed in on TISA shares. ValuEngine cut Top Image Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Top Image Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Top Image Systems (TISA) traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,884. Top Image Systems has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $1.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “$8.25 Million in Sales Expected for Top Image Systems Ltd. (TISA) This Quarter” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/8-25-million-in-sales-expected-for-top-image-systems-ltd-tisa-this-quarter-updated-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Top Image Systems

Top Image Systems Ltd. (TIS) is a developer and marketer of intelligent content capture and workflow automation solutions for managing and validating incoming content in any format from any source. The Company’s solutions deliver digital content to the people and applications that drive an enterprise by using advanced network, mobile and cloud technologies.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Top Image Systems (TISA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Top Image Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Image Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.