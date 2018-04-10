$80.40 Million in Sales Expected for Luminex Co. (LMNX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) to post $80.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Luminex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $80.84 million. Luminex reported sales of $77.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminex will report full year sales of $80.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $311.00 million to $314.83 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $318.23 million per share, with estimates ranging from $311.54 million to $328.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Luminex.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $78.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.33 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMNX. BidaskClub upgraded Luminex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Luminex in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Luminex in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Luminex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Luminex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Luminex by 63.6% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron LP acquired a new stake in Luminex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.42. The company had a trading volume of 46,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.11. Luminex has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $22.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. Luminex’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/80-40-million-in-sales-expected-for-luminex-co-lmnx-this-quarter.html.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, an automated multiplex-capable system.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luminex (LMNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.