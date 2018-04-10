$84.99 Million in Sales Expected for Lawson Products, Inc. (LAWS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will post $84.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $84.60 million to $85.38 million. Lawson Products posted sales of $74.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year sales of $84.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $341.60 million to $342.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $356.59 million per share, with estimates ranging from $355.70 million to $357.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $80.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.40 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

LAWS traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $24.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,299. The firm has a market cap of $215.54, a P/E ratio of 48.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. Lawson Products has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other Lawson Products news, Director Ronald B. Port sold 100,000 shares of Lawson Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Decata bought 2,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.69 per share, with a total value of $54,046.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,533 shares in the company, valued at $506,959.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 248,131 shares of company stock worth $6,076,174. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Lawson Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. 64.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

