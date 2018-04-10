Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 87,922 Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:UVE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:UVE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 87,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Universal Insurance at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,090,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,887,000 after buying an additional 62,649 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 904,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,801,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,062,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 450,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,361,000 after buying an additional 25,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,732,000 after buying an additional 75,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott P. Callahan sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $79,378.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,604.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UVE opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Universal Insurance Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $33.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1,082.50, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.74.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $201.31 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $32.00 target price on shares of Universal Insurance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company primarily offers personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also underwrites homeowner's multi-peril insurance; and fire, commercial multi-peril, and other liability lines of business.

