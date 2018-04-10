$887.09 Million in Sales Expected for KB Home (KBH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will report $887.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $863.34 million to $931.00 million. KB Home posted sales of $818.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year sales of $887.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.17 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $5.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 4.13%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

KBH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.50) on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on KB Home from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.07.

KB Home stock opened at $28.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,485.73, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.54. KB Home has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.46%.

In related news, SVP Thomas F. Norton sold 47,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $1,430,467.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,999.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $4,066,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,820.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in KB Home by 187.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 309,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 201,956 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in KB Home by 1.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 693,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in KB Home by 33.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 170,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Home in the third quarter valued at about $648,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in KB Home by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB HOME is a homebuilding company. The Company is engaged in selling and building a range of new homes designed primarily for first-time, move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes. It operates through five segments, which consist of four homebuilding segments and one financial services segment.

