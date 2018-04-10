Retirement Income Solutions Inc Takes Position in The Coca-Cola Company (KO)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beach Investment Management LLC. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $736,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 32,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,056,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,404,000 after acquiring an additional 32,630 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 70,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $187,358.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $42.19 and a 52-week high of $48.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 38.36% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 81.68%.

In related news, insider Ed Hays sold 84,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $4,009,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 1,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $84,735.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,523 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,511. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $45.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Vetr lowered The Coca-Cola from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.54 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded The Coca-Cola from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.04 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a $49.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.21.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

