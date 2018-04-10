Lyon Street Capital LLC Takes Position in Express, Inc. (EXPR)

Lyon Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 91,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000. Lyon Street Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Express as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Express by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Express by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,612,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,633,000 after buying an additional 233,124 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Express by 6.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Express by 29.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in shares of Express by 24.1% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 96,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Express to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of NYSE EXPR traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,758. The company has a market cap of $595.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.94. Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $11.34.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $693.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.82 million. Express had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Express, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Express

Express, Inc is a specialty apparel and accessories retailer offering both women’s and men’s merchandise. The Company targets women and men between 20 and 30 years old. It offers an assortment of fashionable apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear and going-out occasions.

