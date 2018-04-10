MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.88 Million in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Stock

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 91,513 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of BancorpSouth Bank as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BXS opened at $31.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2,827.32, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.42. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $35.55.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $184.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BXS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Brean Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank operates as a financial holding company for BancorpSouth Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

