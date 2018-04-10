Jefferies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 9,300 Popular Inc (BPOP)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Popular by 7.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Popular by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Popular during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Invictus RG purchased a new position in Popular during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Popular during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. Popular Inc has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $46.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,326.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. Popular had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $473.35 million for the quarter. equities research analysts expect that Popular Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BPOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Popular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Sandler O’Neill set a $48.00 price objective on Popular and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $49.00 price objective on Popular and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Popular from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

About Popular

Popular, Inc (Popular) is a financial holding company. The Company operates in two segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico (BPPR), which includes its Puerto Rico business, and Banco Popular North America (BPNA), which includes its the United States mainland business. The Company has operations in Puerto Rico, the United States and the Caribbean.

