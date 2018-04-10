$940.82 Million in Sales Expected for Aaron's, Inc. (AAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will report sales of $940.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Aaron's’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $919.00 million to $976.45 million. Aaron's reported sales of $844.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aaron's will report full year sales of $940.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.09 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aaron's.

Aaron's (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Aaron's had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $884.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Aaron's’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aaron's from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron's in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Aaron's from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Jaffray upped their target price on shares of Aaron's from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aaron's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Aaron's presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.36.

NYSE AAN opened at $46.33 on Tuesday. Aaron's has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,265.59, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd. Aaron's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.69%.

Aaron's declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Robert P. Sinclair, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Yanker sold 40,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $1,916,899.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,038 shares in the company, valued at $383,332.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,647 shares of company stock worth $2,033,048 over the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aaron's by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,075,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after purchasing an additional 572,801 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Aaron's by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,624,000 after purchasing an additional 423,209 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Aaron's by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 625,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,932,000 after purchasing an additional 411,162 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aaron's during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,102,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Aaron's by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 891,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,525,000 after purchasing an additional 251,687 shares during the last quarter.

About Aaron's

Aaron’s, Inc (Aaron’s) is an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. The Company engages in the sales and lease ownership and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances and accessories through its Company-operated and franchised stores in Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

