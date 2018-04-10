Aspen Investment Management Inc Buys Shares of 9,558 Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust (BSJM)

Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust (NYSEARCA:BSJM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSJM traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $24.63. The stock had a trading volume of 68,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,601. Claymore Exchange-Traded Fund Trust has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $25.59.

