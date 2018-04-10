Sciencast Management LP Invests $210,000 in Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNK. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter valued at $30,841,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,563,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Mallinckrodt by 5,506.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,121,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,294,000 after buying an additional 1,101,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Mallinckrodt during the fourth quarter worth about $24,007,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Mallinckrodt by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,621,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,150,000 after buying an additional 520,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MNK traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.02. 2,063,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,788,759. Mallinckrodt has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $49.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,250.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.29. Mallinckrodt had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 66.25%. The company had revenue of $792.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Mallinckrodt’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Mallinckrodt will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

MNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mallinckrodt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Mallinckrodt Profile

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

