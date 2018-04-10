Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Invests $1.30 Million in iShares Russell 1000 (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter valued at $610,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter valued at $7,264,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 60,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 by 274.5% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 82,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after buying an additional 60,552 shares during the last quarter.

IWF traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.73. 1,421,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,081,522. iShares Russell 1000 has a 52-week low of $112.45 and a 52-week high of $146.15.

About iShares Russell 1000

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

