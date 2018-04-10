Sterling Capital Management LLC Invests $87.51 Million in Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Stock

Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 982,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,511,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Analog Devices as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADI. BB&T Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $693,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $10,155,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 448.7% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 551,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,141,000 after buying an additional 451,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $9,597,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Analog Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Analog Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.79.

In related news, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 7,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $619,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,754. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $904,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,164 shares of company stock worth $6,006,803. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,210,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.65 and a 52-week high of $98.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $32,657.35, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. Analog Devices had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

