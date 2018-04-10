A10 Networks (ATEN) Getting Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) have been trending somewhat negative on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. A10 Networks earned a media sentiment score of -0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 43.941098466203 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of ATEN opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $415.31, a P/E ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 0.75. A10 Networks has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $9.75.

ATEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $8.00 price objective on A10 Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Dougherty & Co cut A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

In other A10 Networks news, VP Gunter Reiss sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $26,565.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 130,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,836.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 10,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $60,978.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are built on advanced core operating system platform. It offers application delivery controllers that provide advanced server load balancing; lightning application delivery service, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform designed to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and carrier grade networking address translation product that offer network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

