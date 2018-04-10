AAON (AAON) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

AAON (NASDAQ: AAON) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/7/2018 – AAON was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/28/2018 – AAON was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

3/21/2018 – AAON was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

3/20/2018 – AAON was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

3/16/2018 – AAON was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.65. The stock had a trading volume of 46,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,039. AAON has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $40.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,798.34, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.76.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). AAON had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $104.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that AAON will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Sam Neale sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $191,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,804.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in AAON by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in AAON by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in AAON by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. boosted its stake in AAON by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 14,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AAON by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.