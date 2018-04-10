Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect ABB Group (NYSE:ABB) Share Price

Media headlines about ABB Group (NYSE:ABB) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ABB Group earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.8552677889001 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABB. Goldman Sachs reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB Group in a report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABB Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of ABB Group in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of ABB Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE ABB traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,024,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,310. The firm has a market cap of $47,733.68, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16. ABB Group has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ABB Group (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. ABB Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 18.11%. ABB Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that ABB Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a $0.8261 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 4th. This is a boost from ABB Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.75. ABB Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

About ABB Group

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, industrial automation, and power grid products worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

