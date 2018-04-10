ABB (ABBN) Given a CHF 31 Price Target at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs set a CHF 31 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, April 3rd. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 28 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS set a CHF 21 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America set a CHF 28 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase set a CHF 24 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 29 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ABB currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 26.11.

ABBN opened at CHF 23.09 on Tuesday. ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

About ABB

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

